Assam Police, Microsoft, & India Future Foundation Unite To Strengthen Cybersecurity

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 28, 2023: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Assam Police, global technology leader Microsoft, and India Future Foundation to bolster cyber and digital security in Assam on Friday. The momentous event took place at the Assam Police Convention Center in Bongaigaon, with the esteemed presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The signing of the MoU signifies a collaborative effort between Assam Police, Microsoft, and India Future Foundation to reinforce the state’s cybersecurity infrastructure and digital defense mechanisms. Through this partnership, the aim is to fortify Assam’s ability to combat cyber threats effectively, safeguard sensitive data, and establish a secure digital environment for citizens, businesses, and government entities.

The occasion also marked the inauguration of a two-day conference of Superintendents of Police (SP) in Bongaigaon. The conference provided an essential platform for Superintendents of Police from various districts to come together, share insights, and foster cooperation to enhance law enforcement and security across the state.

The newly inaugurated Assam Police Convention Center in Bongaigaon served as the ideal venue for the conference, symbolizing the state’s commitment to advancing its law enforcement capabilities and ensuring the safety and well-being of its people.

This collaboration between Assam Police, Microsoft, and India Future Foundation holds the promise of elevating Assam’s cybersecurity landscape, empowering it to tackle emerging digital challenges and safeguard its digital ecosystem for the benefit of all residents. The partnership is poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring a more secure and resilient digital future for the state of Assam.