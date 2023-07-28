Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah Meets Delhi-based Tour Operators To Boost Tourism

NET Web Desk

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah held a crucial meeting with 25 leading tour operators, travel agents, and travel journal houses from Delhi, with the aim of promoting Assam as a prominent tourist destination and fostering stronger collaboration with tourism partners.

During the gathering on Thursday evening, the participants brainstormed and devised attractive tour packages to effectively promote Assam’s rich culture, traditions, diverse flora and fauna, and position the state as a top-notch tourist hotspot.

Minister Baruah urged the tour operators to work hand-in-hand with the tourism department and other stakeholders to capitalize on Assam’s immense tourism potential. He emphasized the need for customized packages that cater to the preferences and interests of tourists visiting various destinations within the state.

Notably, Assam’s tourism sector has witnessed a remarkable surge in footfalls, with a 573% increase in domestic tourists and a staggering 783% rise in foreign tourists in 2023. The growth is attributed to improved law and order conditions under the present state government, marked by a notable absence of protests and bandhs. Additionally, the state has seen enhanced infrastructure developments, including the establishment of branded hotels and resorts, including five-star accommodations, in key destinations like Guwahati, Kaziranga, Manas, among others.

Minister Baruah expressed his satisfaction with the positive feedback received from tour operators and tourists alike, which is expected to provide a significant boost to the tourism sector in Assam.

As part of furthering engagement with Delhi-based operators, the Assam government plans to arrange a familiarization tour to Assam, allowing them to gain firsthand experience of the state’s offerings and tailor their packages accordingly.

The state government has been actively undertaking initiatives to promote tourism, including organizing road shows in metropolitan cities and participating in various tourism-related activities to attract tourists to Assam’s captivating landscapes and cultural heritage.