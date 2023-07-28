Assam: Veteran Freedom Fighter Gangaram Baruah Passes Away At 99

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 28, 2023: Gangaram Baruah, a revered and distinguished freedom fighter hailing from Bihali, bid his final farewell at the age of 99 in the comfort of his residence at Roumari village, within the Bihali legislative assembly constituency. Survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters, and a wide circle of relatives, the news of his passing brought together numerous individuals who gathered to pay their heartfelt respects to the departed patriot.

Gangaram Baruah was born in 1927 and actively participated in the historic mass movement of ’42 as a devoted volunteer of ‘Mukti Bahini’, fighting relentlessly for India’s liberation from British colonial rule. After India gained independence, he continued his commitment to the country by joining the Indian National Congress and embracing the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

Throughout his life, Baruah’s unwavering dedication to the nation earned him numerous honors, including the prestigious Tamrapatra and a commendable land donation from the Government of Assam. For almost five decades, he served as the village head in seven revenue villages of Batiamari, setting an example of selfless service and leadership.

The news of Gangaram Baruah’s passing brought together a multitude of people from all walks of life who came to pay their respects to the departed soul. His legacy as a true patriot and champion of freedom will forever be etched in the hearts of the people, serving as an inspiration for generations to come.

In a solemn ceremony, the administration paid their final tributes to this esteemed patriot, conducting his last rites with full state honors. The nation stands united in grief, honoring the memory of Gangaram Baruah and offering heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time.