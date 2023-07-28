India Cancels Wushu Team’s China Trip Over Visa Controversy

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 28, 2023: The Indian Wushu team’s much-anticipated trip to China for the World University Games has been abruptly cancelled due to a visa dispute. Three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh were issued stapled visas instead of stamped ones, sparking outrage and prompting India’s Foreign Ministry to take action.

The 12-member Wushu team was set to participate in the prestigious World University Games in Chengdu, scheduled to commence on Friday. However, on Wednesday night, it was announced that the trip would not proceed as planned, leaving the athletes disappointed.

Adding to the turmoil, an eight-member contingent, including five athletes, a coach, and two support staff, faced a similar issue at the New Delhi airport. Moments before their departure on Thursday midnight, airport authorities prevented them from boarding the flight.

India’s Foreign Ministry swiftly condemned China’s decision to issue stapled visas to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh. In a press conference, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that such actions were “unacceptable.” The Indian government expressed its strong protest to the Chinese authorities and asserted its consistent position on the matter. Furthermore, India reserved the right to respond appropriately to such actions.

Notably, this isn’t the first instance of China denying visas or issuing stapled visas to individuals from Arunachal Pradesh, citing territorial disputes. Such actions have previously drawn sharp reactions from India, leading to strained relations between the two nations.

As the Indian Wushu team’s dreams of participating in the World University Games are shattered, the visa controversy adds to the existing tensions between India and China. The issue serves as a reminder of the unresolved disputes between the two countries and the complexities surrounding visa approvals for athletes from Arunachal Pradesh.