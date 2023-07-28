Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Strikes Arunachal Pradesh’s Pangin Town

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 28, 2023: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Pangin town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district on Friday morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 8:50 AM at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The NCS tweeted the details of the earthquake: “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 28-07-2023, 08:50:36 IST, Lat: 30.01, and Long: 94.48, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 221 km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India.”

This seismic event follows a previous earthquake in the region. On July 22, another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale struck Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The NCS recorded this earthquake at 6:56 AM at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The NCS tweet for the earlier earthquake read: “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.3, Occurred on 22-07-2023, 06:56:08 IST, Lat: 27.44, and Long: 92.51, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India.”

As seismic activity continues in the region, authorities and residents are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.