Man Missing For Two Days Found Dead In Pond At Koroiguri, Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 28, 2023: The dead body of Mayur Senapati, a resident of Madhya Tupakusi village, was found floating in a pond at Koroiguri in Raha on Friday morning, following his disappearance on Wednesday.

A local resident spotted the body and promptly informed both the local community and the Raha police station. Upon their arrival, the police retrieved the body from the pond and sent it to Nagaon for postmortem procedures.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, and authorities hope that the postmortem examination will shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

In another incident, an unidentified person’s body was found near the railway tracks in the Biswanath region of the state on Tuesday night. The individual is believed to have been hit by a train between the Biswanath Railway Station and the Sootea Railway Station, resulting in severe facial damage, complicating the identification process. Investigation efforts are underway to determine the victim’s identity and the cause of the incident.