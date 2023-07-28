PM-KISAN: Assam Farmers Rejoice As 8.76 Lakh Beneficiaries Receive 14th Installment

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 28, 2023: Altogether 8.76 lakh farmers of Assam received the 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. Administered by the Central Government, the PM-Kisan initiative provides eligible farmers with an annual sum of Rs 6,000, disbursed in three equal installments through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

The momentous occasion of the 14th installment’s release was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora virtually attended the event.

Following the release, Minister Bora conveyed that out of the 9.87 lakh farmers registered under PM-Kisan in Assam, 8.76 lakh have already received their installments. The remaining farmers will soon receive their rightful benefits once any technical issues are resolved. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken proactive steps to expand the scheme’s coverage, advocating for more farmers from the state to be enrolled. He has engaged in numerous discussions with the Agriculture Department and district commissioners to ensure that every genuine farmer benefits from this welfare program.

The primary objective of PM-Kisan is to extend financial support to eligible land-holding farmers and their families. Moreover, the scheme aims to bolster farmers’ economic well-being by facilitating access to essential inputs for enhanced crop health and improved yields, thereby augmenting their overall farm income.

The government’s unwavering commitment to empowering farmers and enhancing agricultural productivity remains evident through the continued implementation of the PM-Kisan scheme.