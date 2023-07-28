Tripura: Dengue Outbreak Hits Dhanpur, 62 Cases Reported

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 28, 2023: Tripura’s Dhanpur in Sonamura subdivision under Sepahijala District is grappling with a dengue outbreak, affecting 62 patients. Fears have escalated due to dengue’s severity in neighboring Bangladesh. Health authorities are investigating the spike in fever cases near the Bangladesh border.

Initially, health administration and locals didn’t pay significant attention to the increasing number of fever cases, assuming it to be typhoid. However, the situation took a serious turn, and doctors initiated dengue antigen tests at Dhanpur primary health center upon observing the persistence of fever cases for about two weeks. To confirm the diagnosis, samples were sent to AGMC for ELISA tests, which confirmed the presence of dengue last Monday.

Despite efforts from working journalists, there seemed to be a cover-up surrounding the outbreak, as health department officials remained tight-lipped. It was only last night that the district health officer officially confirmed the situation. By that time, the number of dengue cases had risen to 62 across different areas of Dhanpur.

Dr Sumantika Das, the in-charge at Dhanpur primary health center, revealed that dengue-positive patients were first identified on July 22, and within just seven days, the count had reached 62. The sudden surge in cases has put health authorities on high alert, and efforts are underway to control the outbreak and provide necessary medical care to the affected individuals.

Health officials are now working to educate the public about preventive measures against dengue and carrying out initiatives to control mosquito breeding in the affected areas. The situation demands swift action to curb the spread of the disease and safeguard the health of the community.