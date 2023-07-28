Tripura: Over 4,000 Voters Join BJP To Support CM Dr Manik Saha’s Vision For Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 28, 2023: Over four thousand voters joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaving other parties to support the Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha’s leadership in Tripura. The voters joined at an event in Boxanagar under Sepahijala district on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said that the BJP’s main focus is the development of people, and they are working towards it. People across the country have realized that only the BJP can take the nation forward. Therefore, people from all over the country are joining the BJP party.

On the same day, a mega joining event was organized in Boxanagar, where almost four thousand voters left Congress, CPIM, and Trinamool Congress to join the BJP. The Chief Minister raised the party flag and spoke at the event, emphasizing the BJP’s commitment to the nation’s progress.

With the country's progress based on the development agendas of Modi Ji-led govt, the people from other parties are also joining BJP.

In his speech, the Chief Minister stated that the BJP is the largest party in India with more than 17 crore members, which is unmatched by any other party globally. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is moving the country forward in the right direction, prompting voters to join the BJP daily.

The Chief Minister also urged caution amidst various attempts to create divisions among different communities and minorities in the state. He emphasized the importance of unity for the progress of the state and the country.

The state government has undertaken several development projects to uplift the region, including the construction of six new national highways, improvement of internet services, and the establishment of an East policy for the Northeastern region. Additionally, Agartala Airport has been modernized, and several new schools have been set up to improve education.

The government has been working for the welfare of farmers and has disbursed funds under the Krishak Samman Nidhi scheme, benefitting nearly 2.5 lakh farmers in the state. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has provided financial assistance to over a 10 lakh farmers. Moreover, credit facilities have been extended to more than 3 lakh farmers through Kisan Credit Cards.

The government has also focused on the health and well-being of its citizens, providing over 13 lakh Ayushman cards for health coverage and reserving 33% of government jobs for women. Additionally, initiatives have been taken to uplift the economic status of rural women through the formation of more than 50,000 self-help groups.

Infrastructure development, such as road connectivity and electrification, has been a priority, and new roads and electricity connections have been established in various rural areas. Moreover, efforts have been made to enhance trade and commerce with Bangladesh, fostering bilateral relations.

CM Dr Saha was accompanied by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and other local leaders. The mass joining event showcased the growing support for the BJP and its development agenda in the region.