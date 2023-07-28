Tripura Receives Rs 339.35 Crore Under PMAY-Gramin; CM Dr Manik Saha Thanks PM Modi & Union Minister Giriraj Singh

NET Web Desk

Agartala, July 28, 2023: Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha announced that Tripura has received a substantial amount of Rs 339.35 crore through the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin). He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh for facilitating the allocation of funds.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister stated, “Tripura has received Rs 339.35 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin). On behalf of the people of Tripura, I wholeheartedly thank PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh for releasing the fund. This will surely boost the implementation of PMAY-Gramin in the state.”

Furthermore, Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted that farmers from outside Tripura would also benefit from the distribution of the 14th installment worth Rs 17,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The Prime Minister’s recent initiatives, including the launch of over 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras and the on-boarding of 1600 Farmer Producer Organizations on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), will significantly benefit farmers nationwide, including those in Tripura.