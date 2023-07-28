Tripura’s Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Alleges BJP-led Coalition’s Mismanagement, State Debt Doubles To Rs 24,800 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 28, 2023: Former Chief Minister of Tripura and CPIM Politburo member, Manik Sarkar, made serious allegations on Friday, accusing the BJP-led coalition government of doubling the state’s debt to Rs 24,800 crore over the course of the last six years.

Speaking at a meeting organized by GMP, TYF, and TSU at Agartala Town Hall, Sarkar Sarkar criticized the 2023-24 assembly budget, denouncing it as anti-people. He highlighted the alarming rise in the state’s debt from Rs 12,900 crore during the Left Front government’s tenure to Rs 24,800 crore under the current coalition government. Despite the increased debt, the government has failed to address essential infrastructure needs like roads, electricity, and water, leaving the public in dire straits, he added.

Sarkar stressed the need for collective action against adversaries in Delhi. He urged people to unite beyond political differences to protect and empower the rights of the citizens.

Following the recent state assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government suffered a significant defeat with a voter turnout of only 40 percent, marking a historic low for any government in Tripura. Sarkar accused the BJP, RSS, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad of exploiting the electoral process by confusing votes from different sections of the population, leading to their victory.

Illustrating the gravity of the situation, Sarkar recounted a heartbreaking incident where a mother in Bishalgarh resorted to selling her child for a meager sum of Rs 40,000 to 50,000, underlining the prevailing scarcity and poverty in the region.

The former Chief Minister also accused the BJP-IPFT alliance government of being negligent and indulging in corruption while in power. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of issues, particularly the ongoing turmoil in Manipur. Sarkar rebuked the opposition for their lack of confidence in the Parliament and emphasized that the nation’s citizens are vigilant, determined not to surrender.

Moreover, Sarkar highlighted the importance of preserving historical truths, specifically mentioning the tribal movement’s call for an autonomous district council in Tripura. He condemned attempts to distort history and accused the Congress of betraying the tribals, creating divisions between different communities.

The meeting at Agartala Town Hall saw participation from prominent leaders, including CPIM State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, former Chief Executive Member of ADC Radhacharan Debbarma, and former minister Aghore Debbarma, who also addressed the convention.

The gathering underlined the urgency of unity to address the state’s challenges and safeguard the interests of the people. Sarkar’s words resonated with attendees, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to overcome the prevailing crisis and pave the way for a better future.