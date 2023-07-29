Amid Manipur Turmoil: Two-Day Free Medical Camp Provides Vital Healthcare Services

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 29, 2023: In the midst of the ongoing turmoil in Manipur, a ray of hope shone through as the Rural Women Upliftment Society took a compassionate step to help the displaced residents. In Churachandpur, the society organized a remarkable two-day free medical checkup camp, offering vital healthcare services to more than 226 displaced individuals who had sought refuge in various camps.

Behind this noble initiative stood ActionAid, a dedicated non-governmental organization known for its commitment to empowering communities during times of crisis.

The Secretary of the Rural Women Upliftment Society Mary Beth Sanate expressed heartfelt concern for those affected by the violence. She acknowledged the urgent need for medical support among the displaced population, who have endured unimaginable hardships and currently have limited access to medical facilities. The camp, therefore, sought to bridge this gap and bring much-needed medical attention and care directly to those in need.

A team of dedicated medical professionals consisting of four general practitioners, a skilled gynecologist, and two pediatric doctors worked tirelessly during the camp. Their collective efforts brought relief to 132 patients with general medical issues, offered specialized gynecological services to 37 women, and ensured the well-being of 57 children, providing them with the necessary care during this challenging period.

This was not the first instance of the Rural Women Upliftment Society’s proactive involvement in extending medical aid. Just earlier this month, they conducted consultations for a staggering 825 patients, further underscoring the growing demand for medical support within the displaced population.

As the organization continues its humanitarian endeavours, they remain steadfast in their commitment, supported by ActionAid, ADRA, and For One Life, to empower and assist those affected by the ethnic violence in Manipur. Through such initiatives, they hope to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing adversity and offer a glimmer of hope in these troubled times.