Arunachal Pradesh’s Governor KT Parnaik Commends Progress Of Sela Tunnel Construction

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh, July 29, 2023: On World Nature Conservation Day, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K T Parnaik, personally visited the ongoing 2-km-long tunnel construction near Sela in the West Kameng district. During his on-site inspection, he commended the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for their technical excellence and efficient implementation of this strategically significant tunnel project.

Governor Parnaik highlighted that once operational, the tunnel would provide all-weather connectivity for the people of Tawang and the tourists visiting the district. He stressed its potential to boost the socio-economic development of the local population and enhance the operational capabilities of security forces in the region.

The project’s progress was briefed to the Governor by Brig Raman Kr SV, the Chief Engineer of Project Vartak, who was present at the site.

The Sela Tunnel’s foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9, 2019, and construction commenced on April 1, 2019. When completed, it will be the world’s longest bi-lane tunnel at an altitude above 13,000 feet.

Describing the project as one of the most challenging endeavors undertaken in the nation’s history, the Chief Engineer emphasized the significance of this engineering feat.

After his inspection of the tunnel, Governor Parnaik paid tribute to the heroes of the 1962 War at the Jaswant Garh War Memorial in Tawang. He specifically honored Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumously), and all the martyrs of the Sino-Indian War.

Governor Parnaik expressed that the memorial would serve as a constant reminder of the sacrifices made by these brave soldiers for the territorial integrity of the Motherland. He believed it would continue to inspire and instill a sense of patriotism in all, urging them to cherish and safeguard the nation’s natural and cultural heritage.