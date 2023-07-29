Assam Flood Situation Assessed By High-Level Central Team

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 28, 2023: A high-level Inter-ministerial central team, comprising seven esteemed officers from various ministries of the union government, recently visited the flood-affected districts of Assam over the past three days to assess the current flood situation, according to officials on Friday.

The central team meticulously examined the damages caused by this year’s monsoon floods during their on-spot assessments. Additionally, a crucial meeting was held with state government officials in Guwahati on Friday to further discuss the extent of the devastation.

Divided into two groups, the Central team efficiently covered several flood-affected districts and sub-divisions within the State, including Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Bajali, and Nalbari.

In the meeting, the Central team thoroughly analyzed the damages incurred and the adverse impact on the livelihoods and properties of the communities in the visited districts.

In response to the situation, the state government appealed to the Central team to consider providing the necessary funds for repair and restoration works once the final Flood Memorandum is submitted to the union government.

In parallel, the Central team proposed that real-time damages of infrastructure caused by the floods should be documented and submitted with geo-tagged photographs and time stamps for accurate assessment and efficient response.