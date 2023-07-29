Assam Police Held Two In Connection With Rohingya Trafficking From Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 29, 2023: In a significant development, the Assam Police has arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in trafficking of Rohingya refugees through a state corridor. The apprehension took place on Saturday morning when Assam Police intercepted the suspects in cooperation with the Tripura Police.

The detained individuals have been identified as Kajal Sarkar, an Indian citizen, and Vishnu Chandra Mondal, a Bangladeshi national. Kajal Sarkar is suspected to have connections with Rohingya trafficking and was traced to a location in Boalia Para, Mohanpur under West Tripura district.

Following this lead, a team from Assam Police was dispatched to the state to aid in the investigation. With the collaboration of the Sidhai and Lefunga police station staff, Assam Police successfully apprehended Kajal Sarkar from his residence on Saturday morning.

As the investigation unfolds, the police have recovered nine Aadhar cards and two PAN cards, along with several Bangladeshi documents from Kajal Sarkar’s residence. His arrest is expected to provide crucial insights into the trafficking operation. Further interrogations are underway to uncover the full extent of this clandestine network.