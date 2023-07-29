Assam’s New Assembly Building To Be Inaugurated After Half A Century On July 30

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 29, 2023: Assam is abuzz with anticipation as it prepares for the long-awaited inauguration of its new permanent assembly building on July 30. This momentous event will witness the esteemed presence of Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The opening ceremony of the Assam Legislative Assembly’s new building is set to be graced by current and former Parliamentarians, members of the Assam Legislative Assembly, and various other distinguished guests, making it a grand affair.

Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momin, couldn’t contain his excitement and expressed delight in stating that all preparations have been meticulously arranged for the upcoming event. He shared, “The Lok Sabha Speaker, Chief Minister of Assam, along with cabinet colleagues and members of the Assam Legislative Assembly, will be present on the occasion. We are fully prepared for the program.”

The new assembly building stands as a symbol of modernity and progress, as it is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Notably, plans are in place to incorporate e-Vidhan technology soon after the inauguration. This technological advancement is set to streamline legislative proceedings and pave the way for an efficient and transparent governance system.

Ahead of the official inauguration, a traditional ‘Griha pujan’ ceremony, symbolizing auspiciousness, was conducted on July 29 at the newly constructed Assam Legislative Assembly building in Dispur. On this occasion, Assam Legislative Speaker Biswajit Daimary highlighted the historical significance of the Assembly, tracing its origins back to 1937 when it was first established in Shillong before being shifted to Dispur. He also expressed his optimistic vision that the new Assembly House will emerge as a platform to address the concerns and issues faced by the people of the state.

As the eagerly awaited day approaches, Assam stands on the brink of an important milestone in its legislative history. The new assembly building promises to be a symbol of progress, ushering in an era of efficient governance and serving as a testament to Assam’s commitment to embrace modernity while honoring its rich heritage.