Fatal Altercation At Sikkim Construction Site: Nepalese Man Brutally Murdered

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 29, 2023: A tragic incident unfolded at a tower construction site in Sikkim’s Gangtok district, resulting in the brutal killing of a 40-year-old man from Nepal. According to the police report on Saturday, the victim lost his life after a heated altercation with a local resident.

The distressing event took plce in Samdong village, located approximately 27 kilometers from the state capital, in the early hours of Friday. The 23-year-old accused engaged in the altercation with the Nepalese man and resorted to using a machete to attack him. In a horrific display of violence, the accused also bludgeoned the victim with a rock, causing fatal injuries, as confirmed by Gangtok Superintendent of Police, Tenzing Loden Lepcha.

The victim, identified as Rupesh Rai from Illam, Nepal, had been employed at a tower construction site in Upper Samdong, within Gangtok district.

Following the gruesome act, the accused recounted the incident to his mother, who, in turn, informed the local panchayat functionaries about the murder of the Nepalese man. Subsequently, the accused surrendered himself at the Singtam Police Station later on Friday, as disclosed by the SP.

The body of the deceased Nepalese man has been transported for a post-mortem examination, while the investigation into the tragic incident remains ongoing, stated the SP.

Source: PTI