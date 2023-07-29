Grand Inauguration Of ‘Weekend Tourist Hub’ At Ujjayanta Palace Set To Transform Tripura’s Tourism Landscape On July 30

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 29, 2023: In a momentous announcement, Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury revealed that the much-awaited ‘Weekend Tourist Hub’ will be officially launched at the entrance of Ujjayanta Palace here in Agartala city on July 30.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, signifying the state government’s commitment to establish Tripura as a prominent and sought-after tourist destination on both the national and international fronts.

The ‘Weekend Tourist Hub’ is geared to operate every Saturday and Sunday, from 4 pm to 1 am during summer and from 3 pm to 8 pm in winter. Notably, the designated area from Sherowali Sweets to Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan and Jackson Gate Traffic Point will be transformed into a pedestrian-friendly ‘No Vehicle Zone,’ enhancing the overall experience for visitors.

The Tourism Minister emphasized that the ‘Weekend Tourist Hub’ will offer an array of amenities to captivate tourists. From well-equipped mobile food stalls to serene paddle boating in Ujjayanta Palace’s lake, the hub is designed to provide endless entertainment options. Additionally, tourists can relish capturing memories in traditional costumes and ornaments at the photo counters in the State Museum’s garden area. The Ujjayanta Palace and State Museum will be open throughout the year, while captivating evening light and sound shows will enchant visitors. The entertainment quotient will be further elevated with intriguing cultural programs.

Crucially, the safety of tourists is of utmost importance, and the ‘Weekend Tourist Hub’ will be well-guarded. Sufficient numbers of uniformed and plainclothes police personnel will be deployed, complemented by watchtower monitoring and CCTV surveillance.

The Tourism Minister expressed his optimism about the ‘Weekend Tourist Hub’ contributing not only to the state’s revenue but also generating employment opportunities for the youth. Furthermore, the state government is committed to developing tourism as a robust alternative source of the economy.

Tourism’s transformation in Tripura doesn’t stop here, as various ambitious development projects are already underway. Notably, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is evaluating a tender worth Rs 58 crore for development works in Amarsagar and Fatiksagar at Chitramura and Amarpur city. An additional tender of Rs 63.72 crore has been invited to create versatile facilities for tourists at Sonamukhi tea garden in Kailashahar, with plans for an adventure park.

Moreover, the central government’s approval of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 project is set to infuse Rs 140 crore into modernizing the infrastructure of various tourist centers, further elevating Tripura’s tourism potential.

Excitement filled the air as Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, Dipak Majumder, and Director of Tourism Department, Tapan Kumar Das, joined the press conference, expressing their shared enthusiasm for the grand transformation of Tripura’s tourism landscape. The ‘Weekend Tourist Hub’ at Ujjayanta Palace holds the promise of creating unforgettable experiences for travelers and leaving an indelible mark on Tripura’s journey to becoming a thriving tourist hotspot.