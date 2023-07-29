Mega Developmental Push In Arunachal Pradesh As 150 Projects Inaugurated In Balijan & Adjoining Areas

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 29, 2023: A momentous occasion unfolded in Balijan village and its adjoining regions as a total of 150 developmental projects were inaugurated, according to Tana Hali Tara, the MLA of 14th Doimukh.

These projects, spanning across Balijan Sub-division, Balijan circle, Sangdupota circle, and Tarasso circle, hold the promise of transforming the region’s infrastructure and overall quality of life. Among the key initiatives are the construction of the new Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) office building, a Community hall at Tarasso, a Multipurpose hall, Moin Happa School, Primary Health Centre Holongi, and a Cement concrete road from Rajgarh to circuit house Balijan.

The extensive development plan also includes the construction of roads linking Balijan to Upper Tuhung village, Dipu to Lenka, Holongi Chariali to Balijan headquarters, Bassarnalo to Palap, PWD road to Jote, Banderdewa/Tarajuli to Chakma village Holongi, and water supply projects, among others.

MLA Tana Hali Tara, speaking at the inauguration ceremony, expressed his pride in personally inaugurating these projects, emphasizing that they are his people’s assets. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens, panchayat leaders, students, and Gaon Burahs, reflecting the community’s unity in supporting the developmental agenda.

Originally scheduled for July 6, the mega inauguration was deferred and rescheduled for July 28. MLA Tana Hali Tara credited the support and blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu for enabling these transformative initiatives.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to citizens’ welfare, he underlined that the July 28 event marked the inauguration of several projects in the three blocks of his constituency. The MLA, known for his long-standing dedication to the BJP party, recalled his contributions that led to the party’s victory in the Doimukh elections in 2019.

“I stand clean without any corruption charges and will always prioritize the development of my area,” he asserted, reiterating his unwavering dedication to the progress and upliftment of the region.

The inauguration of these diverse projects signals a significant stride towards socio-economic growth and prosperity in Balijan and its adjoining regions, underscoring the government’s commitment to uplifting communities and fostering holistic development.