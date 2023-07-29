Nagaland: NIELIT Kohima Empowers Artisans With Digital Skills For A Flourishing Handloom Sector

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 29, 2023: NIELIT Kohima recently organized a highly successful Entrepreneurship Development Program aimed at enhancing the livelihood of artisans in the handloom and handicraft sector of the Northeastern states. Held at NIELIT’s Extension Centre in Dimapur, the program drew the participation of 100 enthusiastic artisans eager to combine their traditional expertise with modern digital techniques.

The objective of the program was to equip these skilled artisans with the tools and knowledge necessary to meet the evolving demands of the market while preserving the rich cultural heritage embodied in their craftsmanship. By integrating digital interventions into their work, these artisans are now better positioned to cater to contemporary consumers and compete effectively in the competitive market.

The valedictory program on July 24th marked the successful conclusion of the training, during which the participants were presented with well-deserved certificates in recognition of their active engagement and accomplishments throughout the program.

NIELIT Kohima’s commitment to nurturing the handloom and handicraft sector in Nagaland is evident through such initiatives. By embracing technology and innovation, the handloom artisans are well-equipped to ensure the growth and sustainability of their craft, presenting a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. As they embark on this journey of digital intervention, the future holds immense promise for these artisans and the handloom sector in Nagaland.