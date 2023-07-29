Opposition MPs Arrive in Imphal to Assess Conflict-Ridden Manipur

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 29, 2023: A delegation comprising 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) from the opposition bloc, INDIA, landed in Imphal on Saturday to conduct an in-depth assessment of the ongoing situation in the strife-torn state of Manipur. For the past three months, ethnic conflicts have plagued the region, prompting concerns about the well-being of the affected communities.

The central focus of the delegation’s visit is to directly interact with the victims who have suffered from the recent ethnic clashes that erupted on May 3. With a compassionate approach, the delegation aims to reach out to those who have borne the brunt of the violence and extend solidarity and support during their time of distress.

Beginning their visit in Churachandpur, a region that has witnessed recent violent incidents, the opposition MPs will engage in crucial meetings with victims belonging to the Kuki community. Many of them have sought refuge in relief camps due to the persistent hostilities.

This visit carries immense significance as it allows the delegation to gain firsthand insights into the challenges faced by the affected communities. The interactions and observations during the visit will enable the MPs to better understand the complexities of the situation and advocate for appropriate measures and support at the national level.

The delegation’s comprehensive assessment and engagement with the ground reality in Manipur underscore their commitment to addressing the urgent issues and raising awareness about the ongoing crisis. Their visit serves as a proactive initiative by the opposition bloc to stand in solidarity with the people of Manipur during this difficult period.

Following their visit to Manipur and the necessary interactions, the delegation is scheduled to return to the national capital on Sunday afternoon. Their presence and concern highlight the importance of cooperative efforts in tackling conflicts and working towards the well-being of the affected communities in the state.