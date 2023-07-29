Women Forest Reserve Officers From Nagaland Set To Amaze In India’s Got Talent Season 10

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 29, 2023: Demonstrating the power of ‘Aaj Ki Naari, Sab Pe Bhaari’ (Today’s women can conquer all), the talented team of women Forest Reserve Officers from Nagaland is all set to captivate the judges with their spectacular music performance in the upcoming season 10 of ‘India’s Got Talent’.

Their act, an enthralling rendition of the smashing hit ‘Sinbad The Sailor’ from the 2008 musical drama ‘Rock On!!’, infused with a touch of folk, is expected to earn them a standing ovation and heartfelt appreciation from the judges for their sheer passion and talent.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Farhan Akhtar, ‘Rock On!!’ was enriched with music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and the poetic lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. The film marked the successful Bollywood debut of Farhan Akhtar and Prachi Desai, alongside actors Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, and Purab Kohli in pivotal roles.

Judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra, awestruck by the Mahila Band’s talent, will commend the indomitable spirit of women and say, “When a woman sets her mind on something, she goes all out to achieve it and leaves an impact. She is unstoppable.”

“Looking at you ladies in uniform, one feels like saluting you, but today, I salute your talent. You were absolutely superb. Your mesmerizing performance stole my heart. This is a true representation of India. A big Hunnar Salam to you all,” she will add with admiration.

Judge Badshah, an accomplished musician himself, will share his feelings of witnessing something beautiful for the first time and experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime emotion that cannot be replicated.

“Today, I witnessed that emotion in your performance. Your voices are pure and sacred. You guys rocked it. My mind is blown,” he will exclaim.

The Mahila Band’s exceptional performance will also leave special guests Astha Gill and King in awe.

Astha Gill will express her admiration, saying, “While watching Mahila Band perform, I literally had goosebumps. Hats off to these ladies for pursuing their passion with such dedication while excelling in their work.”

Adding more entertainment to the show, Badshah and King will join forces with the band to perform the catchy ‘OOPS’ song, elevating the entertainment level even higher.

‘India’s Got Talent Season 10’, with its focus on ‘hunar’ (talent), promises to showcase extraordinary artists exhibiting their unique skills on this prestigious stage. Participants will strive to impress the esteemed judges, Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, and Badshah, in hopes of securing the golden buzzer and securing their place in the competition.

The much-awaited ‘India’s Got Talent Season 10’ is set to premiere on July 29, broadcasting on Sony.