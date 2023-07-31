Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Highlights Changing Relationship Between Wildlife & Indigenous Communities On ‘Global Tiger Day’

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 31, 2023: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria remarked on the historical coexistence between wildlife and indigenous communities, who once lived harmoniously in close connection with nature for sustenance and resources. However, he highlighted that this relationship has undergone significant changes over the years due to factors such as urbanization and industrialization.

Speaking at an event commemorating the golden jubilee of Project Tiger on Global Tiger Day at Manas National Park, Kataria emphasized the invaluable importance of preserving the park as one of India’s significant reserves and safeguarding its tiger population.

Addressing the intricate bond between humans and wildlife, the governor acknowledged the past harmony that existed with indigenous communities. But, with the rapid growth of human population and other factors, this balance has shifted.

During the event, Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro praised India’s leadership in tiger conservation. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message, underlining the inseparable connection between forest protection and tiger preservation. Boro also stressed the urgency of combating global warming, largely caused by deforestation, which underscores the need to preserve forests.

Manas National Park has faced challenges in the past, including poaching, resulting in the loss of precious flora and fauna. However, today, the combined efforts of Assamese, Boro, and Adivasi communities, alongside the support of NGOs, have played a pivotal role in saving this ecosystem.

Being one of the country’s largest tiger reserves, Manas National Park plays a crucial role in preserving India’s big cat population. It is one of India’s oldest wildlife sanctuaries, having been declared one of India’s first tiger reserves under Project Tiger in 1973. Recognized for its outstanding universal conservation value, it was later declared a UNESCO world heritage site.

Encompassing a vast area of 2,837.12 square kilometers, Manas National Park was designated as a biosphere reserve in 1989, and in 1990, it was established as a national park, with a core area of 500 square kilometers.

Under the leadership of Boro, the administration of the Bodoland Territorial Region is actively working towards strengthening integrated forest and wildlife management in the region.

Source: PTI