Assam Police Sub-Inspector Nabbed In Bribery Case, Accused Caught Red-Handed Accepting Rs 20,000 In Jorhat District

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 31, 2023: In a major development, a sub-inspector of the Assam Police was caught in the act of accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Jorhat district on Sunday, as reported by an official statement.

The accused has been identified as Pranab Nath and was serving as a Sub-Inspector at the Jorhat Sadar Police Station.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam Police, a complaint was filed, stating that the accused sub-inspector was demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 in connection with a criminal case.

Subsequently, the amount was reduced to Rs 35,000.

Taking prompt action, the complainant approached the Directorate seeking legal intervention against the corrupt officer. A trap was laid to catch the perpetrator, and on Sunday, Sub-Inspector Pranab Nath was apprehended red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 as part of the demanded bribe.

A case has been registered under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and further investigation is currently underway.

This incident has raised concerns about the integrity and accountability of law enforcement officials in the state and highlights the ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the system.