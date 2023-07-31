Assam STF Apprehends Eight Rohingya Linkmen In Tripura Crackdown

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 31, 2023: In a decisive move to dismantle illegal networks of linkmen/touts aiding Rohingya Muslims engaged in anti-India activities, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, executed a comprehensive operation in various bordering districts of Tripura, resulting in the arrest of eight linkmen/touts.

The operation, directed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, was conducted by deploying five police teams, led by ASP/Dy.SP level officers, in connection with the STF case No. 01/2023, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Passport Act.

Addressing the media in Guwahati on Monday, DIG STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta revealed the critical findings of the operation, stating, “During the operation in the bordering districts of Tripura, eight linkmen/touts were discovered to be involved in facilitating illegal border crossings of Rohingya Muslims into Indian territory. They engaged in producing fake travel documents to portray these illegal immigrants as Indian citizens, posing a significant threat to national security.”

He emphasized that these touts’ activities and the illegal entry of Rohingya Muslims into India from Bangladesh are driven by ulterior motives, with the potential to cause internal disturbance and jeopardize the nation’s unity, integrity, and sovereignty.

The modus operandi of the touts involves assisting the illegal immigrants in boarding Delhi-bound trains from Kumarghat Railway Station (Tripura) and escorting them to Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore-bound trains from Dharmanagar, Kumarghat (Tripura), and Badarpur (Assam) by using fake IDs and counterfeit documents.

The following touts were apprehended during the search and raid operation conducted by the STF Assam: Uttam Pal of Dalugaon, Unakoti, Tripura; Kajal Sarkar of Kamalghat, West Tripura; Sagar Sarkar of Kamalghat, West Tripura; Pervez Hussain alias Abdul Hussain, Sepahijela District, Tripura; Md. Shaahadat alias Sahadat SK of Chandpur (Bangladesh national); Shib Sankar Ghosh alias Boto, Belonia, South Tripura; Kartik Nama of Belonia, South Tripura; and Bijoy Barua, Bangladesh national from Chittagong.

The investigation is ongoing to dismantle the illegal network of touts engaged in anti-India activities. The DIG STF confirmed that the next phase of operations would extend to other parts of the country where similar touts aiding Rohingya immigrants are located. The Assam STF’s determined efforts align with the government’s commitment to safeguard national security and curb illegal activities in the region.