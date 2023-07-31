Assam Student Becomes Deputy Commissioner For A Day through AAROHAN Scheme

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 31, 2023: In a unique event reminiscent of the Bollywood film “Nayak,” Bhagyadeep Rajgarh, a 10th standard student from Deoriting Tea Estate, had the extraordinary opportunity to step into the role of Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Sivasagar district for a day.

The son of a tea garden worker, Bhagyadeep Rajgarh, who studies at Bakta Barbam Higher Secondary School, was given a symbolic taste of bureaucratic responsibilities on Monday as he temporarily assumed the position of the head of the district administration.

This golden chance for Bhagyadeep was made possible through the Assam Government’s innovative scheme called AAROHAN. Under this program, the Assam Cabinet had approved a scheme last year to mentor and guide 8,750 students from class IX with exceptional talents for a duration of four years, extending up to class XII. The selected students, hailing from various government and provincialized schools, receive mentorship from individuals chosen for this purpose.

The AAROHAN initiative aims to enhance the quality of secondary education and identify gifted students from remote, rural, and underprivileged families, providing them with dedicated mentoring and monitoring to support their academic journey. Bhagyadeep Rajgarh’s experience as the Deputy Commissioner for a day is one such remarkable endeavor under this scheme, showcasing the government’s commitment to nurturing and empowering young talents in the state.