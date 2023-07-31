Assam: ULFA-I Linkman Injured In Police Firing In Tinsukia District

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 31, 2023: A suspected linkman associated with the banned militant outfit ULFA (Independent) was injured in police firing while attempting to escape from custody in Assam’s Tinsukia district, according to an officer’s statement.

The incident unfolded after the arrest of the suspected linkman in Jorhat. Following his apprehension, the authorities conducted a search operation in Mamoroni village, located in Tinsukia district, based on the information provided by the detainee.

During the search operation, the situation escalated when the suspect allegedly attempted to flee from custody, prompting the police to open fire, resulting in his injury.

The incident highlights the authorities’ ongoing efforts to tackle and neutralize the activities of banned militant groups in the region, aiming to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of the public. Investigations into the case are likely to be underway to determine the full details surrounding the suspect’s arrest and attempted escape.

Source: PTI