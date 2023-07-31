Assam Youth Allegedly Killed In Meghalaya; Miscreants at Large

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 31, 2023: In a tragic incident, a youth from Assam, Rafiqul Islam, was allegedly killed by unknown miscreants in Ri-bhoi district, Meghalaya, on Sunday evening.

Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Kumuri village in Kokrajhar district, Assam, had traveled to Ri-bhoi district along with his father-in-law for work. Tragically, while his father-in-law went for shopping, Rafiqul was attacked by a group of individuals.

According to sources, the assailants subjected Rafiqul to a brutal assault using sharp weapons, causing grievous injuries to his head. Subsequently, they left his lifeless body at an undisclosed location.

The incident has left the local community shocked and saddened. As of now, the miscreants responsible for the heinous crime remain unidentified and at large.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack and to apprehend the culprits. The gruesome incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Umiam Police station, raising concerns about security in the locality.

The bereaved family and the community seek justice for Rafiqul Islam as they mourn the loss of a promising young life. The incident has sparked demands for swift action from law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent such tragedies from taking place in the future.