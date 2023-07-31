Assam’s Goalpara Police Apprehends Youth From Meghalaya With Hand-Made Pistol

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 31, 2023: In a recent development, the Goalpara Police in Assam apprehended a youth hailing from Meghalaya, identified as Enamul Haque, and seized a hand-made pistol from his possession.

According to reports, the police received specific intelligence about Enamul Haque’s presence in the Simolabari area, where he was allegedly planning to sell pistols.

Taking prompt action, the Goalpara Police conducted search operations at Simolabari Tiniali in Lakhipur, led by the Officer-in-Charge of the Dhumerghat Police Station.

During the operation, Enamul Haque was successfully apprehended by the authorities, and a hand-made pistol was confiscated from his possession.

The seizure of the weapon raises concerns about potential illegal arms trade in the region, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to trace the source of the pistol and determine if the youth was part of a larger network involved in arms trafficking.

The incident highlights the vigilance of law enforcement agencies in curbing illegal activities and maintaining public safety in the area. Further updates on the investigation are awaited as authorities work to uncover the details surrounding the case.