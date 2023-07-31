Congress Stages Statewide Protests In Assam, Demands Action Against Soaring Commodity Prices

NET Web Desk

The opposition Congress party organized widespread demonstrations across Assam on Monday to express their vehement opposition to the surge in prices of essential commodities. Calling for urgent intervention, the party demanded action from both the BJP-led state government and the Central government to curb the inflationary trend. As a formal appeal, the Congress also submitted memoranda to the respective district commissioners in Dispur and New Delhi.

Joining the protest in Guwahati, party MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar drew attention to the alarming price rise of various commodities, including petrol, diesel, and medicines. He underscored the stark difference between the prices during Congress’s governance and the current scenario under the BJP’s rule.

“The rates during Congress’s tenure at both the state and the Centre cannot be compared with the current situation under the BJP’s rule,” Sikdar asserted.

He further emphasized the impact of soaring prices on the common people, stating that the current affordability constraints hinder individuals from purchasing essential items. Families are facing challenges to meet their household expenses with their existing income.

Sikdar urged the Central and state governments to prioritize the welfare of the people and to take effective measures to control the escalating commodity prices.

The Congress’s demonstrations aimed to bring attention to the pressing issue of inflation and the difficulties faced by the general public due to the sharp rise in the cost of essential goods. The party’s appeal to the government underscores the urgency to alleviate the burden on citizens and ensure better economic stability for all.