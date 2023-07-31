IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall over northeast, east and east central India during next 3-4 days

NET Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department, IMD has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over northeast, east and east central India during next 3-4 days.

The weather agency said that a low-pressure area lies over north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal Coasts which could bring rainfall in the region. IMD said that several regions of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are predicted to witness isolated very heavy rainfall from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, state capital Kohima today recorded a maximum temperature of 25 degree Celsius and a minimum of 19.2 degree Celsius. A Relative Humidity of 72 per cent was recorded with a rainfall of zero mm.