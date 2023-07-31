Indian Army And District Administration Inaugurate Amrit Sarovar In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 31, 2023: In a joint effort between the Indian Army and the District Administration of West Kameng District, the Amrit Sarovar was inaugurated in Tenga Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, as part of the Mission Amrit Sarovar initiative by the government.

This project, in line with the guidelines of the Government of India, has a primary focus on rainwater harvesting and community empowerment, aiming to ensure water security for the region.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including the General Officer Commanding of Gajraj Corps local formation based at Rupa, and the District Commissioner (DC) of West Kameng district. Together, they unveiled the multi-purpose facility, which symbolizes a seamless blend of civil-military collaboration, dedicated to the overall development of the area.

Constructed with the support and cooperation of the local administration, the Amrit Sarovar exemplifies the collective dedication of the Indian Army and the District Administration towards improving the well-being and progress of the community in the region.

Source: ANI