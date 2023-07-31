ISRO Sets Sights On Exciting Missions: GSLV Launch And Gaganyaan Test Vehicle Integration Planned For 2023

NET Web Desk

In a recent announcement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) revealed its action-packed schedule for the upcoming months, as it gears up for a series of thrilling missions. One of the highlights is the planned GSLV launch scheduled for later this year, as stated by Chairman S Somanath.

Just today, ISRO accomplished a textbook launch by successfully deploying seven Singaporean satellites into their intended orbits using the reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Looking ahead, Somanath disclosed some insights into the future launch campaigns lined up by the space agency. He shared that another PSLV mission is on the horizon, set to take place in either August or early September. Additionally, this year will witness several other exciting missions, including the integration of the Gaganyaan test vehicle, which holds the ambitious goal of demonstrating human spaceflight capabilities. The plan involves launching a three-member crew into a 400-kilometer orbit for a three-day mission and safely returning them to Earth by landing in Indian sea waters.

Meanwhile, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre is buzzing with activity following the recent launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14. Currently, scientists are diligently engaged in orbit-raising maneuvers for the spacecraft, with the rocket scheduled to begin its journey towards the Moon on August 1, after leaving Earth’s orbit. The ultimate challenge is a technically complex soft landing on the lunar surface, which is planned for August 23 at 5.47 pm.

Somanath elaborated on the future plans of ISRO, mentioning the launch of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in its third developmental mission. Alongside that, there are preparations for the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission, designated to carry the INSAT-3DS. With an action-packed agenda, ISRO is all set for an eventful year.

The SSLV, being ISRO’s sixth launch vehicle, has already undergone two developmental flights in August 2022 and February of this year, showcasing the organization’s ongoing commitment to innovation and progress in space exploration.

Source: PTI