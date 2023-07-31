Kasbeswari Maa Temple To Undergo Cultural Beautification With Rs 17.66 Crore Aid From Asian Development Bank

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 31, 2023: Tripura’s Tourism department has taken a special role in devising a comprehensive plan for the beautification of the Kasbeswari Maa temple situated at Kamalasagar in Sepahijala District to enrich its cultural and spiritual significance.

The Kasbeswari Maa temple, located along the India-Bangladesh International Border in Kamalasagar assembly constituency, holds immense historical and cultural importance for the region. To preserve and enhance its heritage value, the project has received substantial financial support of Rs 17.66 crore from the Asian Development Bank.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury expressed his excitement about the initiative, stating that the Tourism Department has already begun outlining the plans for the temple’s beautification. During a visit to the temple precincts, he was apprised of various aspects related to the forthcoming work. Providing necessary guidance and advice, the Minister ensured that the project is carried out with utmost care and reverence, honoring the temple’s sanctity and significance.

This effort is expected to bring a fresh and captivating appearance to the Kasbeswari Maa temple, attracting visitors and pilgrims alike, and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Tripura to a wider audience.