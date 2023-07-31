Meghalaya Ranks Second Lowest In Per Capita Income Among Indian States

NET Web Desk

After already being ranked as the second poorest state in India, Meghalaya now adds another record to its name by having the second lowest per capita income in the country. Manipur takes the lead with the lowest per capita income, although the figure for the fiscal year 2022-23 was not available.

As per data provided by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Meghalaya’s per capita income, measured in terms of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP), stands at current prices for the fiscal year 2022-23 at only Rs 98,572. Comparatively, Meghalaya’s per capita income was Rs 84,638 in 2020-21 and Rs 90,638 in 2021-22.

Despite showing an increasing trend in per capita income at current prices, the state holds the unenviable position of being the second lowest in the entire country over the last three years.

Additionally, Meghalaya’s per capita income, at constant prices, also ranks second lowest in the country, again trailing behind Manipur. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the state’s per capita income at constant prices was only Rs 65,336, while in 2020-21, it was Rs 56,679, and it grew to Rs 60,606 in 2021-22.

On the other end of the spectrum, Telangana secures the top position among all states in the country with the highest per capita income at current prices for the fiscal year 2022-23. With a per capita income of Rs 3,08,732, Telangana leads the list, followed by Karnataka with Rs 3,01,673, and Haryana with Rs 2,96,685.

In terms of per capita income at constant prices, Haryana tops the list with Rs 1,81,961 in 2022-23, followed by Karnataka at Rs 1,76,383, and Tamil Nadu at Rs 1,66,463.

Per capita income serves as a critical indicator for evaluating the standard of living and quality of life of a state’s population. It calculates the average income earned per person within the state during a specified year and is derived by dividing the state’s total income by its total population.