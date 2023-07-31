Mizoram Awaits Central Assistance For Sheltering 12,600 Displaced From Manipur’s Ethnic Strife

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 31, 2023: The Mizoram government is anxiously waiting for financial aid from the Central government to provide shelter and support to more than 12,600 people who fled the ethnic strife in Manipur, according to a statement by a senior official.

Mizoram Home Commissioner and Secretary H Lalengmawia revealed that in May, Chief Minister Zoramthanga had requested an immediate relief package of Rs 10 crore to assist those displaced individuals. However, the Centre has not yet offered any assistance, prompting the state government to independently raise funds to provide relief to the internally displaced individuals from Manipur.

Lalengmawia expressed hope that the Centre would promptly sanction the funds needed to aid these people, who sought refuge in Mizoram following the eruption of ethnic violence in the neighboring state on May 3.

The Mizoram administration has actively sought donations from various sources, including legislators, government employees, bankers, and other well-wishers. However, the total amount collected is yet to be officially reported.

As per the Mizoram home department, the state has sheltered a total of 12,611 people from Manipur as of Friday. Among them, 4,440 sought refuge in Kolasib district, 4,265 in Aizawl, and 2,951 in Saitual. The remaining 955 displaced individuals have been residing in various districts, including Champhai, Mamit, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lunglei, Serchhip, Khawzawl, and Hnahthial.

To cater to the immediate needs of the displaced population, the government and village authorities have established 38 relief camps in Aizawl, Kolasib, and Saitual. Contributions have been pouring in from the state government, NGOs, churches, and local communities to provide essential supplies such as food and other basic necessities to those affected.

The ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur early in May after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts, protesting against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. While the Meiteis constitute around 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and primarily inhabit the Imphal Valley, the tribals—Nagas and Kukis—comprise around 40 per cent of the population, residing in the hill districts.

Source: PTI