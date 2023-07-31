Opposition Alliance MPs Brief ‘INDIA’ Bloc Leaders On Grave Situation In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Members of the opposition alliance INDIA, who recently visited the strife-torn state of Manipur to assess the situation, convened at the Parliament House to share their observations with the alliance leaders.

Led by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the delegation of 21 opposition MPs reported on the ground realities in Manipur, describing the situation as “grave”.

Chowdhury emphasized that if ruling party MPs were to witness the situation firsthand, they would refrain from making casual statements about the severity of the situation.

During their weekend visit to Manipur, the opposition MPs visited relief camps and met with the people affected by the violence, seeking to understand the situation and extend support.

Raising their concerns, the opposition has been calling for a discussion on the Manipur violence in both Houses of Parliament, demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a show of unity, the opposition alliance aims to increase pressure on the government over the issue and is determined to press for a comprehensive statement from the Prime Minister, followed by a detailed discussion.

The meeting at the Parliament House saw the presence of Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, and Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with leaders of various INDIA bloc parties.

