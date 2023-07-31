Supreme Court Hears Petition On Video Of Women Paraded Naked In Manipur; CBI Takes Over Probe

NET Web Desk

The Supreme Court on Monday heard a petition filed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal on behalf of the two women who were seen in a video being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur on May 4.

The apex court, during a session on July 20, expressed deep concern over the distressing video, denouncing the use of women as instruments for violence in a constitutional democracy, terming it “simply unacceptable.”

Responding to the video, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India directed the Centre and the Manipur government to promptly undertake remedial, rehabilitative, and preventive measures and provide an account of the actions taken.

Subsequently, on July 27, the Centre informed the top court that it has transferred the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), emphasizing the government’s “zero tolerance towards any crimes against women.” The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through its Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, filed an affidavit urging the court to relocate the trial outside Manipur for an expeditious conclusion. Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the case thus far.

The state of Manipur has been gripped by ethnic violence since May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was held in the hill districts, opposing the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The unrest has resulted in numerous casualties and injuries, exacerbating the already delicate situation in the region.

The ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court underscores the urgency in addressing the appalling incident and ensuring justice for the victims. The transfer of the probe to the CBI is a significant step towards impartial investigation and accountability in this disturbing case of violence against women.