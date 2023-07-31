Swarm Of Caterpillars Unleash Panic In Assam’s Bongaigaon District, Residents Seek Government Intervention

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 31, 2023: A terror-stricken scene unfolds in Assam’s Bongaigaon district as a swarm of caterpillars wreak havoc. In the Manikpur area, these relentless creatures have invaded paddy fields and homes, leaving residents in a state of panic. To protect themselves, people are resorting to using mosquito nets.

One resident shared their plight, “For the past week, caterpillars are everywhere – on the roads, in our beds, and even inside hand pumps. We are facing serious trouble. It would be a relief if the government could take action, such as spraying pesticides, to tackle this situation.”

Another affected individual lamented, “The caterpillar swarm is causing havoc, damaging our jute and rice fields, and severely impacting our children. The government and agriculture department must address this issue promptly and take necessary measures to safeguard our crops.”