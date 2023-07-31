Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Launches AMRUT 2.0 Scheme: 16,224 Families To Receive Free Water Connections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 31, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Monday unveiled the foundation stone laying for the construction of 31 iron removal plants and 258 km long treated water pipelines under the AMRUT 2.0 Scheme aiming to enhance water accessibility for city-based residents.

The inauguration ceremony took place near Apanjan Club in Agartala and witnessed the presence of government officials of the Urban Development department and locals.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha emphasized the importance of water in daily lives and the government’s commitment to providing essential services to the people. He mentioned the support received from the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in implementing key developmental projects.

Under the AMRUT 2.0 Scheme, approximately 16,224 families in Tripura will receive free water connections, bringing much-needed relief to communities with limited access to water.

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha encouraged water conservation and storage practices among the citizens to minimize wastage and ensure sustainable water usage.

The ambitious scheme involves an investment of Rs. 112 crore and includes the installation of 47 tube wells, the establishment of an Iron Removal plant, and the laying of a 258 km long water purification pipeline. As part of the project, 31 iron removal plants will be constructed to ensure the supply of safe and purified water to the communities.

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha highlighted the positive mindset of the government and its commitment to deliver tangible results for the people. He also emphasized that the state government is focused on practical actions rather than mere promises.

The water supply project will cover approximately 26 wards under the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), while the remaining wards will be catered to by the Department of Water Supply (DWS).

The initiative reflects the government’s dedication to improving infrastructure and public services, and Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha assured that such efforts will continue in the future to benefit the citizens of Tripura.