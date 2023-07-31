Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman criticizes opposition over Manipur issue; Congress says government does not want opposition to speak on issue at length

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 31: Amid the ongoing logjam in both Houses of the Parliament over the Manipur issue, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman today criticized the opposition saying that it does not want to participate in the discussion on the Manipur issue.

She said, Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself had recently visited Manipur and stayed for a few days to assess the situation. Meanwhile, Congress has reiterated its demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in Parliament over Manipur violence.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, party leader Randeep Surjewala alleged that 68 MPs had given notices for a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Manipur but the government is running away from it.

He alleged that the government wants only a short discussion on the matter and does not want opposition to speak at length.