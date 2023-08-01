Arunachal Pradesh’s Health Minister Alo Libang Vows To Boost Healthcare Capacity

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 01, 2023: Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang has pledged to enhance the knowledge and skills of the healthcare professionals in the state to provide quality medical services to the people. He made this promise while virtually addressing the senior health officials at a training program organized by ECHO India and NHM Arunachal Pradesh here on Monday.

The training program aimed to introduce the health officials to ECHO’s innovative ‘Hub and Spoke’ model of capacity-building, which follows an ‘All Teach All Learn’ framework. Libang said that this model would foster a culture of continuous learning and growth in healthcare, and help overcome the challenges faced in the delivery of healthcare services.

Libang also lauded the collaboration between ECHO India and NHM Arunachal Pradesh, which started in 2022 with the successful implementation of the COVID-19 Vaccination Confidence and Advocacy Program (VCAP). He said that this program played a vital role in promoting vaccine acceptance and driving vaccination efforts in the state.

He further stressed the importance of partnerships in strengthening the health system. He said that by leveraging the expertise and experience of organizations like ECHO, the state government could equip its healthcare professionals with the latest advancements and best practices, and ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to its communities.

The event was attended by Mission Director (NHM) Marge Sora, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, Director of Medical Education, Research & Training Dr Hage Ambing, and Head of Communication, ECHO India, Ujjwal Pratap, among others.