Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Seeks Time From President Droupadi Murmu To Discuss Manipur Issue

NET Web Desk

In a recent development, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge has reportedly sought time from President Droupadi Murmu to address the Manipur issue on behalf of the opposition parties. As of Tuesday, sources have indicated that a meeting with the President has not yet been scheduled.

The opposition parties have been persistent in their demands for a comprehensive discussion on the ongoing violence in Manipur, both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, coupled with a statement from the Prime Minister within the Parliament.

Citing the continuing violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern state and the loss of many lives, the opposition parties have now turned to the President, seeking her intervention in the matter.

A delegation comprising 21 opposition MPs has already visited the strife-torn state to assess the situation on the ground. They have engaged with the leaders of the INDIA alliance to apprise them of the prevailing conditions in Manipur. During their visit, the delegation traveled to the affected areas, meeting with people in relief camps located in both the hills and the valley.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha and part of the opposition delegation to Manipur, has described the situation in the state as “grave.” The opposition’s efforts to bring attention to the situation in Manipur underscore the importance of addressing the issues and finding viable solutions to restore peace and stability in the region.

Source: PTI