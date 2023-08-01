Elderly Woman Flees Manipur With 19 Family Members To Save Kuki Daughter-In-Law

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 01, 2023: An elderly woman, who had been living in Manipur for over 50 years, had to abandon her home and belongings to escape the ethnic violence that has engulfed the state. She took 19 of her family members, including her daughter-in-law who belongs to the Kuki tribe, to her native state of Jharkhand.

Celestine had married a man from Manipur and had settled in the state with her nine children. Her son had married a Kuki woman, a marriage that was welcomed by the family. However, as the clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities escalated, Celestine feared for the safety of her daughter-in-law.

She decided to take her family out of Manipur and go to Jharkhand, where she hoped they would be safe. As they left their house, they heard that it had been set on fire by Meitei protestors. Celestine led her family through the jungle for 20 km until they reached an Army camp.

An Army officer helped them reach Guwahati, from where they boarded a train to Jharkhand. The family, who lost their home and assets in the violence, prayed for peace in Manipur and hoped to return someday.