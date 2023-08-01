Nagaland Government Gives One Month’s Time To In-Service Government Doctors Engaged In Private Practice To Disassociate Themselves Or Forgo Non-Practicing Allowance

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 1: Nagaland government has given one month’s time to In-service Government Doctors of the state engaged in private practice to disassociate themselves from private practice or forgo Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA).

Informing this to media persons today at Kohima, Commissioner & Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Y Kikheto Sema admitted that despite the laid down instructions issued under the relevant act of the Health department from time to time, the matters relating to private practice by government doctors and NPA could not be followed in letter and spirit.

He however said, after the issue was adversely viewed by the Nagaland Lokayukta, the department after series of consultation meetings with medical doctors and the medical associations, issued instructions through an office memorandum on July 31 for in-service Government Doctors to adhere to or face disciplinary action. He said, there are around 300 plus in-service doctors availing the NPA, costing an average amount of about nine crore rupees annually.

Kikheto also informed that around 51 in-service government doctors are involved in private practice and availing NPA. The health Commissioner said the department in its directive has asked the in-service government doctors availing NPA as well as not availing NPA and engaged in private practice in their own hospitals or in partnership to either close down their private hospitals or to de-associate from such partnership within one month.

While, direction is also issued to the in-service Government Doctors who are availing NPA and involved in private practice in private hospitals or clinic to either stop private practice or to forgo their NPA within one month from the date issue of office memorandum.

Kikheto also said the in-service Government Doctors not availing NPA are allowed to give private consultations and services with prior approval of the competent authority to the needy patients strictly during non-working hours.

The Health Commissioner further appealed to all the private hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes not to engage any in-service government doctors, nurses, technician, and health workers in their establishment, and cautioned that their license would be cancelled if failing to comply.