NESO Delegation Visits Manipur To Promote Peace And Harmony

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 01, 2023: A delegation of the North East Students’ Organization (NESO), an umbrella body of various student unions in the region, has reached Manipur on Tuesday to meet the leaders of the communities affected by the ethnic violence in the state.

The 18-member delegation consists of representatives from the All Assam Students Union (AASU), Khasi Students Union (KSU), the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU), the Tripura Students Federation (TSF), the Naga Students Federation (NSF), the Garo Students Union (GSU) and the All Manipur Students Union (AMSU).

NESO Chairman Samuel Jyrwa said that the visit was aimed at promoting peace and tranquility among the different sections of the society who have been living in Manipur for many years. He said that NESO was concerned about the situation in Manipur and wanted to extend its solidarity and support to the people.

AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya, who is also part of the delegation, said that NESO wanted to pass a message of peace and harmony to the indigenous people of Manipur. He said that NESO would meet with the civil society groups of both the Meitei and Kuki communities and try to resolve their issues.

The NESO team will also visit the relief camps in both hills and valley where the displaced people are staying. The team is expected to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister N Biren Singh during their visit.