Over 4.2 Lakh Undertrial Prisoners Held In Indian Jails As Of December 2021: Government

As of December 31, 2021, a significant number of 4.27 lakh undertrial prisoners were reported to be confined in various jails across the country, according to the latest data shared during the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday.

In response to a query, Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra, informed the parliament that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles prison statistics based on inputs provided by the states and Union Territories. These comprehensive figures are annually published in the ‘Prison Statistics India’ report, which encompasses data up to 2021.

The minister revealed that the total count of undertrial prisoners in India’s jails stood at 4,27,165 as of December 31, 2021.

With regard to the concerns raised about the criminal justice system, Mishra emphasized that the government is consistently working to strengthen it. This includes a continuous process of reviewing existing laws, introducing new legislation, and revising relevant provisions in the Code of Criminal Procedure, all aimed at improving the overall efficacy of the system.

He further elaborated that the Government of India has already initiated a comprehensive review of the criminal laws, including the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Penal Code, in close consultation with all relevant stakeholders. The purpose of this comprehensive review is to address various aspects related to arrests, detention, and the process of granting bail.

Mishra underscored that the arrest and detention of individuals are regulated by the provisions laid down in the Indian Penal Code 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, which already incorporate appropriate measures to address these matters.

In conclusion, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing the criminal justice system, ensuring a fair and just society for all citizens.