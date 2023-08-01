Sikkim Leads Way With Over 80% Child Vaccination, Outperforming Other Northeastern States

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 01, 2023: Sikkim has achieved more than 80 per cent child vaccination, surpassing the national average of 77 per cent and the other northeastern states, according to a national survey. However, the state’s own survey claims that the vaccination percentage is more than 90 per cent.

This was revealed by Anusha Lama, Principal Director of Health Service cum MD National Health Mission, during a media sensitisation programme on Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 on Monday. She said that Sikkim is gearing up for the IMI 5.0, which aims to cover 100 per cent vaccinations for infants and pregnant women.

She also said that Sikkim has not reported any death due to measles and diarrhoea in the last five years, and only a few deaths due to pneumonia. She attributed this to the effective immunisation programme in the state.

The IMI 5.0 is a nationwide initiative to eliminate vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and rubella, and to improve routine immunisation. The first round of immunisation under the IMI 5.0 will begin in Sikkim in three phases from next month.

The phases are scheduled from August 7 to 12, September 11 to 16, and October 9 to 14. The health officials urged the media to create awareness and encourage the public to participate in the immunisation drive.