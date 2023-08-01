Sikkim’s Cabinet Reshuffle Likely On August 04

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 01, 2023: The cabinet of the Sikkim government is scheduled to be reshuffled on August 04 next along with the swearing-in ceremony of the new Health minister, a highly placed source confirmed on Tuesday.

The swearing-in ceremony is necessitated by the resignation of Health Minister Dr. MK Sharma, who stepped down from his position due to an identity crisis.

According to insiders, the cabinet reshuffling is expected to be an event of great interest, as it will determine the individual who will assume the crucial role of the next Health Minister in Sikkim.

This forthcoming reshuffling marks the second instance of such changes in the cabinet. In the past, LB Das, the Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, was appointed as the UDD Minister. Subsequently, the UDD (Urban Development and Housing) portfolio was handed over to Arun Upreti, who was then given the responsibility of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

As the state braces for this cabinet reshuffle, all eyes are on the selection of the new Health Minister and the potential implications it may have on the administration’s policies and priorities in the realm of public health. The developments on August 4 will be closely observed by the public and political observers alike, as Sikkim anticipates the formation of its new cabinet configuration.