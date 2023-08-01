Supreme Court Summons Manipur’s DGP On August 04 Over “Lethargic” Investigation Into Ongoing Ethnic Violence

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 01, 2023: The Supreme Court has taken a stern stand on the “lethargic” investigation into the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur and has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur to personally appear before the court to answer questions.

The Apex Court expressed its deep concern over the “absolute breakdown of law and order and machinery of the State” as it noted a three-month delay in filing FIRs and minimal arrests despite over 6,000 cases registered since the clashes began on May 3.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud expressed shock at the tardiness of the investigation and the lack of significant progress in the cases. The court summoned the DGP to appear on August 4 at 2 pm to respond to its queries and provide an understanding of the nature of the ongoing investigation.

The bench, including Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is hearing a suo-motu cognizance case on the Manipur crisis, along with related petitions.

During the court proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Manipur government, informed the court that 6,532 FIRs had been registered, of which 11 pertained to crimes against women. However, Mehta could not provide specific details on issues such as zero FIRs, conversion to regular FIRs, or the date of arrests. The court raised serious questions about the state’s incapability in handling the crisis, particularly in cases where police allegedly handed over women to mobs.

While the court considered the possibility of transferring sexual violence cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it acknowledged that transferring all cases to the central agency would be impractical. Instead, it sought detailed information from Mehta regarding the FIRs, including dates of occurrence, registration of zero FIRs, recording of witness statements, and dates of arrests.

The Supreme Court’s strict stance highlights its determination to ensure a swift and effective investigation into the Manipur crisis and address the breakdown of law and order in the state.